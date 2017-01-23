Amazon’s Original Series – “Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter” Streaming on Prime Video

Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter is an animated adventure for kids and families, narrated by Golden Globe Award-winning actress Gillian Anderson, directed by Gorō Miyazaki, and presented by the Academy Award-winning Studio Ghibli and Saltkråkan.

Already a full-fledged hit in Japan, winning the International Emmy Award for “Best Kids Animation,” the series is based on the wildly-popular children’s fantasy book of the same name by noted Swedish author Astrid Lindgren (Pippi Longstocking).

The series is an epic 26-part story of 10-year-old Ronja, born on a stormy night in a mountain fort, surrounded by her father, mother and a loving band of robbers. She grows to be a strong girl, and discovers that the forest is both a beautiful and frightening place inhabited by strange creatures. She befriends Birk, the son of her father’s rival, and so begins the drama of her friendship and family loyalties. Viewers follow along as she explores and understands these key factors in her life, and discovers that seemingly irresolvable choices can finally be made with the help of love and understanding.

All 26 Episodes Available to Stream on Amazon Prime Video in the US and UK on January 27th