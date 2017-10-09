Annabelle: Creation – The Horror Comes Out on Blu-ray this October

Annabelle: Creation tells of the infamous doll’s very beginnings—from her first home in a little girl’s room to her first possession of a little girl’s soul.

After a chilling cameo in The Conjuring, followed by a starring role in her own film, it became clear to filmmakers that moviegoers were ready to uncover the origins of the doll that has both terrified and captivated them.

The story opens in the mid-1940s, with the majority of the action set just over a decade later, in the mid-to-late `50s, accounting for the overall chronology already established in The Conjuring and Annabelle.

12 years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, where they soon become the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Writer Gary Dauberman explains “The Mullins are a family who went through a horrible experience, and didn’t deal with it in a good way. Instead, they let evil into their lives, and now, to atone for certain things that have happened, they make another bad decision.”

Annabelle: Creation is available on Digital Digital October 20th with Blu-ray and DVD out October 24th – just in time for Halloween!

Blu-ray Special Features

The Horror Continues

Horror Shorts: Attic Panic and Coffer

Director’s Commentary

Directing Annabelle

Deleted Scenes Featurette

DVD Special Features