Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Behind the Cutscene

Spoiler Alert: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is filled with tense scenes and weighty choices, like whether or not to kill your father, Nikolaos of Sparta. These scenes are the product of months of hard work, but they all begin in the mind of a writer who intricately plans out every aspect of the scene. Take a look at how Narrative Designer Stephen Rhodes’ original script for this scene turned into an emotional confrontation brought to life by Melissanthi Mahut [Kassandra] and Elias Toufexis [Nikolaos].