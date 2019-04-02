Awkwafina, Ike Barinholtz To Star in Comedy ‘Crime After Crime’

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8) and Ike Barinholtz (Blockers, The Oath) will star in and produce STXfilms’ comedy Crime After Crime.

Dan Gurewitch and David Young are writing the screenplay—a story about a millennial podcast host (Awkwafina) who agrees to help a convict (Barinholtz) that she has devoted her true-crime podcast to prove his innocence after he escapes jail and turns up at her house. Nick Stoller and Conor Welch will be producing under Stoller Global Solutions alongside David Stassen.

Awkwafina, a rapper and an actress, will appear in Jumanji: The Lost World and The Farewell, a Sundance film set for a July release.

Barinholtz’s upcoming projects include Amazon’s Late Night with Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, as well as the Jordan Peele-hosted anthology series The Twilight Zone.