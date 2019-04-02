Movies

Awkwafina, Ike Barinholtz To Star in Comedy ‘Crime After Crime’

Evan Riley
Tue, Apr 2

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8) and Ike Barinholtz (Blockers, The Oath) will star in and produce STXfilms’ comedy Crime After Crime.

Dan Gurewitch and David Young are writing the screenplay—a story about a millennial podcast host (Awkwafina) who agrees to help a convict (Barinholtz) that she has devoted her true-crime podcast to prove his innocence after he escapes jail and turns up at her house. Nick Stoller and Conor Welch will be producing under Stoller Global Solutions alongside David Stassen.

Awkwafina, a rapper and an actress, will appear in Jumanji: The Lost World and The Farewell, a Sundance film set for a July release.

Barinholtz’s upcoming projects include Amazon’s Late Night with Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, as well as the Jordan Peele-hosted anthology series The Twilight Zone.

You may also like

Movies

Talk To Me Trailer

Don Cheadle (Boogie Nights, Hotel Rwanda) portrays the one and only Ralph Waldo “Petey” Greene in this immensely entertaining and inspiring true story. Ex-convict Greene talks his way into an on-air radio...

Jim McCowan