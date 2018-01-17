Back in your box Annabelle.. “Curse of the Witch’s Doll” Premieres on VOD

This Feburary, there’s a new demonic doll in town. Curse of the Witch’s Doll conjures up a digital release this February from High Octane Pictures.

Adeline Gray’s attempt to escape bombing in her home town leads her to a derelict, creepy manor in the woods. When Adeline’s young daughter goes missing during a game of hide-and-seek, a series of inexplicable events lead her to believe a haunted doll holds a vengeful soul; the soul of a murdered Witch.

As Adeline’s desperate search for her daughter continues, it soon becomes clear; to have any hope of being reunited, she must defeat the curse of The Witch’s Doll.





Helen Crevel, Michelle Archer, Claire Carreno star in a Lawrence Fowler film Curse of the Witch’s Doll on VOD February 6th, DVD March 6th and SVOD on June 5th.