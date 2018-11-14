Backtrace – New Crime Thriller Premieres December

After suffering a brain injury from a bank heist gone wrong, MacDonald (Matthew Modine) develops amnesia and is put into a prison psychiatric ward. Following his seventh year in evaluation, he is coerced by an inmate and a ward doctor (Ryan Guzman and Meadow Williams) to break out of prison and injected with a serum that forces him to relive the life he’s forgotten. MacDonald must now elude a local detective (Sylvester Stallone), a toughened FBI agent (Christopher McDonald) and the drug’s dangerous side effects in order to recover the stolen money all while confronting his past.

Action legend and three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone (including Best Actor, Rocky, 1976) co-stars with Ryan Guzman (TV’s Pretty Little Liars, Notorious), Meadow Williams (Reach Me, The Intruders), Christopher McDonald (Quiz Show, Terminal Velocity) and Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket, Stranger Things) in Backtrace, a riveting crime thriller that hinges on memory, fury, and betrayal.

Backtrace will be in theaters and on demand by Lionsgate Premiere on December 14th.