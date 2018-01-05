Bad Apples – a Frightening February Release!

On Halloween night, two malevolent children terrorize a young innocent couple in their home, subjecting them to a Halloween they will never forget in Bad Apples.

It’s Halloween night, and two “bad apples” decide to play some wicked tricks on the one house in a suburban cul-de-sac that is not celebrating Halloween. They terrorize a young couple in their home and these tricks become increasingly more sinister as the night progresses, finally ending in a Halloween the entire neighborhood will never forget.

Brea Grant (“Dexter”, A Ghost Story), Graham Skipper (Beyond the Gates), Andrea Collins (The Hospital) and Danielle Reverman (Infernal) star in a Bryan Coyne film, Bad Apples premiering on VOD February 6th from Uncork’d Entertainment.