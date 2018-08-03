Based on the True Story ‘Lizzie’ opens this September

In 1892, Lizzie Borden, a seemingly proper young lady from an upstanding Massachusetts family, was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother. Although she was tried and acquitted by an all-male jury, no other suspect was ever located. More than a century later, the crime continues to fascinate, puzzle and repulse. Did Lizzie really kill her parents? If so, what drove her to commit such an unthinkable act? And if she didn’t, who did?

Lizzie delves deep into the circumstances surrounding the notorious unsolved murders, as Lizzie and her housemaid Bridget Sullivan inch their way into a forbidden romance that shocks the family and sparks an unthinkable act of violence. The film explodes some of the many myths that have grown up around Borden in a compelling snapshot of two passionate and unconventional women trapped in the constrained life of 19th-century New England.

Academy Award nominee Chloë Sevigny delivers a tour-de-force performance as Borden in a film directed by Craig William Macneill, and written by Bryce Kass. Lizzie also stars Kristen Stewart, Jamey Sheridan, Fiona Shaw, Kim Dickens, Denis O’Hare and Jeff Perry.

Lizzie opens in select theaters September 14th.