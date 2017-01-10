Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp, a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend.

Jane Levy, Lucas Till, Danny Glover, and Thomas Lennon talk about what happens behind the scenes of Monster Trucks – in theaters January 13th.