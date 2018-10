A Dog’s Way Home chronicles the heartwarming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human.

Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King, Alexandra Shipp with Wes Studi and Edward James Olmos

A lot can happen between lost and found. Watch A Dogs Way Home in theaters January 11th.