Below Her Mouth – Written, Directed, Starring, Shot, and Crewed Entirely by Women

Jasmine (Natalie Krill) is a successful fashion editor living with her fiancé, Rile (Sebastian Pigott). On a night out in the city with her best friend, she meets Dallas (Erika Linder), a roofer recently out of a relationship. Surprised by the confidence with which Dallas pursues her, Jasmine turns Dallas down – but can’t get her out of her head. When Jasmine finally succumbs, the two women embark on a steamy affair that forces them both to reevaluate their lives.

Written, directed, starring, shot, and crewed entirely by women, Below Her Mouth was awarded an “F Rating” by IMDb for its portrayal of and creation by women. It will be released in theaters and On Demand April 28th