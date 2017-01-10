Ben Affleck Sick Of All The Batman Questions

Things have been pretty hot and cold on the Batman front for some time now. Affleck’s directing of the upcoming standalone superhero flick was confirmed last year, and while that’s a choice that resonated deeply with fans, in the time since, Affleck has seemed to have done his best to distance himself since.

Whenever asked about the project, the actor/director would almost always state that The Batman wasn’t really a thing yet, and that until they have everything all ironed out, there was no guarantee. Given that, and the fact that his latest film, Live By Night was less than well received by critics, some fans began to speculate that the he was starting to get cold feet regarding his involvement in the project and the critically-panned DC Extended Universe.

However, in a recent couple of interview with both Jimmy Kimmel, the actor alleviated any doubts that he’d be directing The Batman, and expressed his annoyance at all the attention surrounding the project.

“I’m going to direct the next Batman.

“We’re working on it…

“It’s one of those things that’s really frustrating because, like, Live by Night took me a year-and-a-half to write it and get it ready. And I worked really hard. It’s just nobody gave a sh-t! Nobody was like, ‘Where’s Live by Night?!’ But with Batman I keep on getting, ‘Where’s the f**king Batman?!” And I’m like, ‘Whoa, I’m working! Give me a second.'”

So there you have it, he’s on board to direct…we just need to give the man some space to work.

The Batman is currently rumored to hit theaters in summer of 2018.