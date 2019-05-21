Movies

Black Mirror – “Striking Vipers”

Charles White
Tue, May 21

“Is there someplace else you’d rather be?”

This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.

Black Mirror Season 5 premiering on Netflix June 5th

