20th Century Fox has just debuted the official teaser trailer for the upcoming film Bohemian Rhapsody. Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers.

Queen fans around the world can visit PutMeInBohemian.com on a mobile device and record their best rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” for a chance to have their voice included in the movie.

Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters on November 2nd.