Brand-New Creepshow – Terror Tales!

From writer-director Jimmy Lee Combs, a film that brings together cast from Friday the 13th, Maniac Cop 1 & 2, George Romero’s The Crazies, Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs, Sleepaway Camp, Critters 2 and more, on VOD January 8 from High Octane Pictures!

When Michael wakes up he is horrified to find that he is riding shotgun with a psychopath (Christopher Showerman, “Supergirl”) who reveals to him that his wife and daughter are held captive in the attached cargo trailer. The trailer is rigged to release a deadly toxin when triggered by a switch in the car. Thinking of his family’s safety, he cooperates with everything the psychotic driver asks him to do even if it means breaking the law.

During this bizarre ride, the driver subjects Michael to three horrific tales of the macabre including a demon that takes a mother (Lynn Lowry, “Shivers”) on a journey of self-discovery and reveals to her the horrifying truth behind her son’s suicide. The next tale transpires in the ’80s where a Detective is hot on the trail of a serial killer known as The Sledgehammer (Jonathan Tiersten, “Sleepaway Camp”) who is terrorizing a video store owner and his wife. In the final tale, an evil deity (Yan Birch, “Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs”) is using the human body as a host to possess its victims. When the deity destroys one victim it jumps to another causing an epidemic of possessions being reported.

With a burning desire for the truth behind his abduction and the safety of his family, will Michael have the will to survive the madness? Your sanity will be tried and tested in Terror Tales.

Laurene Landon (Maniac Cop), Jennifer Runyon (Ghostbusters), Ari Lehmann (Friday the 13th), Ashley Park (“Rosewood”), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), and Helen Udy (The Dead Zone) also star.

In the tradition of Creepshow, Terror Tales turns up the terror this January!