Bring Home Happy with ‘Trolls’ on Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD

A hit with audiences and critics alike, DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, is the “feel-good” movie of the year. DreamWorks’ Trolls, the fresh, music-filled adventure packed with humor and heart dances onto Digital HD on Jan. 24th and Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 7th from Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

The colorful, richly textured Troll Village is full of optimistic Trolls, who are always ready to sing, dance and party. When the comically pessimistic Bergens invade, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the happiest Troll ever born, and the overly-cautious, curmudgeonly Branch (Justin Timberlake) set off on an epic journey to rescue her friends. Their mission is full of adventure and mishaps, as this mismatched duo try to tolerate each other long enough to get the job done.

Give your new year an optimistic start with Trolls Party Edition on Blu-ray February 7th and Digital HD January 24th. Exclusive to Trolls Party Edition – take your Trolls Party to the next level with four interactive Party Mode features where you can use your remote to engage with the on-screen fun. Shower the screen with glitter during party scenes, drop cupcakes when things get scary, high-five Cloud Guy, join Mr. Dinkles for “OH SNAP” moments and much more!