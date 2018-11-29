Movies

Bumblebee Gets Generation 1 Design

Katie Steeter
Thu, Nov 29

Watch director Travis Knight and the team behind Bumblebee share why they went back to the beginning for the stunning Generation 1 designs featured in the film.

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

In theaters December 21st

