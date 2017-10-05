MoviesThe Horror

‘Bunnyman Vengence’ – Nothing Will Stop The Death and Mayhem This October

The fur flies this October with the Bunnyman’s final stand!

The adventures of Bunnyman continue in the third and final film in the Bunnyman franchise. The man known as Bunnyman returns home to find his family running a haunted house attraction. The family welcomes him home, but soon realizes you cannot domesticate a wild animal. Death and mayhem ensue as the family turn on one another to fulfill their bloodlust.

From writer-director Carl Lindbergh, and starring Diana Prince, Debby Gerber, and Marshal Hilton, Bunnyman Vengeance escapes the bloody burrow October 20th on digital and November 21st on DVD and Blu-ray from Uncork’d Entertainment.

