CANNES : First Trailer for Feature Adaptation of Richard Laskowski’s “Regionrat”

Regionrat is a darkly comedic coming-of- age drama about Ray, academic misfit and slacker extraordinaire, who tries to keep his head down to finish his last year of high school, but can’t catch a break. Ray lives in the Region, an industrial wasteland in Northwestern Indiana. The residents there are known as “regionrats,” because they’ll eat anything and are hard to kill. Ray is hard to kill, but the Region will try. He’s Ferris Bueller on a losing streak, learning lessons he didn’t need to learn, the hard way. In the end, Ray finds his way out, but he’ll go through hell to get there.

A new trailer for the forthcoming Regionrat, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Richard Laskowski’s coming-of-age novel, has just been released.

Javier Reyna directs Regionrat, also starring Natassia Halabi and Nova Gaver, which is due for release later this year.

Prolific Pictures are representing the film at Cannes.