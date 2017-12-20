‘Cannibal Farm’ Opens with Slicing and Dicing this January

All you can do is run!

Even Leatherface runs at the sight of Hunt Hansen and his Chainsaw!

From filmmaker Charlie Steeds and starring Kate Marie Davies, Barrington De La Roche, David Lenik, Rowena Bentley, Toby Wynn-Davies, and Peter Cosgrove, a terrifying, bloody lattice of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th and two gallons of two stroke!

The Harver family head out on an idyllic summer camping trip where they can bury past tensions and enjoy some family bonding. But when their camp is sabotaged by an unseen intruder in the night, they head to the nearby creepy old farm desperate for help, where vengeful farmer Hunt Hansen and his hideously deformed son aren’t farming animals…

Fight to survive or get eaten alive! Scare season starts early in 2018 with High Octane Pictures’ releases Cannibal Farm on VOD January 2nd.