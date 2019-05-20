Celebrate Fox’s 20th Anniversary Films

Happy 20th Anniversary to three classics: Office Space, Never Been Kissed, and Drive Me Crazy!

Office Space:

Unable to endure another mind-numbing day at Initech Corporation, cubicle slave Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston) gets fired up and decides to get fired. Armed with a leisurely new attitude and a sexy new girlfriend (Jennifer Aniston), he soon masters the art of neglecting his work, which quickly propels him into the ranks of upper management! Now the stage is set for Peter to carry out a high-tech embezzling scheme that’s sure to mean the end of his job and a one-way ticket to easy street. However, not everything works out quite as planned. From writer/director Mike Judge.

Starring Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston, Stephen Root, Gary Cole

Never Been Kissed:

In this hilarious, heart-warming comedy, Drew Barrymore shines as a budding journalist who’s determined to go from ‘geek’ to ‘chic’ when she is sent back to high school on her first undercover assignment to learn about today’s teens. At first, Josie is thrilled with the opportunity until she remembers her nickname from years ago: “Josie Grossie!” Can a former clueless nerd navigate the hallways of high school without tripping over her own feet?

Starring Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Michael Vartan, Molly Shannon

Drive Me Crazy:

Opposites attract with irresistible force in this fresh, funny, feel-good comedy about two mismatched teens who scheme to make their ex’s jealous. Melissa Joan Hart (TV’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch) is a peppy preppy who performs the ultimate makeover on her scruffy next-door neighbor (Adrian Grenier) – and discovers this former “frog” was a prince all along!

Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Ali Larter, Lee Holmes, Kris Park, Adrian Grenier, Faye Grant, Gabriel Carpenter, Susan May Pratt, Keram Malicki-Sanchez, Mark Webber, Stephen Collins