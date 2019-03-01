Movies

Chace Crawford To Star In Thriller ‘Inheritance’

Evan Riley
Tue, Mar 26

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chace Crawford, best known for his role in Gossip Girl, is set to work alongside Lily Collins in the indie thriller, Inheritance.

The script, written by Matthew Kennedy, tells the story of a woman (Collins), whose father, the patriarch of a rich a powerful family, passes away. The father leaves his daughter an envelope with directions to a cabin where she finds an imprisoned man, which unravels a series of secrets that threaten to destroy their lives.

Crawford will play the woman’s brother.

Richard B. Lewis will produce the film via Southpaw Entertainment with David Wulf.

