Charlize Theron Explodes in Atomic Blonde

Producer and Oscar winner, Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller based on the graphic novel series The Coldest City written by Anthony Johnson. It follows MI6’s most elite spy through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.

It is 1989 in the city of Berlin, on the eve of the Berlin Wall’s dismantling and an explosive realignment of superpower alliances. If, on an average day in the spy game, it is difficult to know who to trust, it’s wholly impossible amidst the powder keg that is this coldest of cities. Lorraine Broughton (Theron), a steely and seductive top-level agent for MI6, has been dispatched to Germany to take down a ruthless espionage ring that has just killed an Allied undercover agent for reasons unknown.

Targeted for elimination mere minutes after her arrival, Broughton survives and is obliged to cooperate with reckless Berlin station chief David Percival (James McAvoy). Casting a wary eye on the two agents are MI6 investigator Eric Gray (Toby Jones) and high-ranking CIA operative Emmett Kurzfeld (John Goodman), who has been dispatched from the U.S. to monitor Broughton’s mission. Broughton also finds herself tailed by French intelligence agent Delphine Lasalle (Sohia Boutella), who takes a personal interest in her that intensifies into a torrid affair.

All of these operatives, and more surrounding them, are trying to evade a threat that jeopardizes the West’s entire intelligence operation: a list of the identities and personal details of all Western agents operating in Berlin—one compiled by an East German Stasi intelligence officer. The man thought to be in the possession of the microfilmed list is code-named Spyglass (Eddie Marsan).

While their alliance remains uneasy, Broughton and Percival are determined to debrief Spyglass and take custody of the precious file…if they can find him, and it. Amidst the cold and on the eve of the Wall crumbling, the tension boils over. With time running out, Broughton unleashes her full arsenal of skills to best each challenge, beat back any adversary, and avenge every betrayal—both professional and personal.

At the heart of the series is Lorraine Broughton, a woman who survives at all costs. As a secret agent for MI6, Broughton is the ultimate, unapologetic warrior. She is a skilled, sensual and savage super spy who isn’t just some mindless fantasy superheroine. The chances of her success are slim to none in the Coldest City, and the second she touches down in Berlin, she’s left to her own devices. It’s a mission that nothing she’s ever experienced with MI6 could ever prepare her for. She must rely on gut, resourcefulness and resilience…using every bit of her training, intellect, charm and instinct to make it out alive.

The behind-the-scenes team knew Theron would give a performance that was just as blistering as it was intense and committed. The actress has been kicking ass on screen for some time, and the character of Broughton is equal parts sensual, athletic and brilliant. She had eight personal trainers to help her master her intensely physical performance. TheronKe also trained with Keanu Reeves who was preparing for John Wick: Chapter 2. The filming of this film was so extreme she cracked two teeth.

Not only does Theron star, as developer and producer of Atomic Blonde, she’s championed it from the start.

“What everyone found is that there is no ego involved in Charlize’s producing,” reveals producer Kelly McCormick. “She’s highly disciplined, hard-working and likes to problem-solve together. She made the experience that much more special for everyone.”

Watch Charlize Theron kick-ass July 28th when Atomic Blonde opens in theaters nationwide.