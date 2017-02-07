Check Out All The Movie & TV Trailers From The Super Bowl!

For many people, the Super Bowl is a time of year where the best football team from each division come together to prove who’s the greatest. It’s the payoff for an entire season of football, and to some, it’s nothing short of a religion.

However, to even more people, the Super Bowl is an excuse to get together with good friends, eat chips and guac, and watch some entertaining commercials. For film fans, the highlight of the night is when we get some killer sneak peeks at some of the biggest movies and TV shows coming down the pipe for the year.

This year was no exception. Among the many commercials, we got to have a first look at the upcoming season of Stranger Things, as well as an extensive look at such big budget films as Transformers: The Last Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and The Fate of the Furious.

Check them out below!

Transformers: The Last Knight

In the fifth film in the Transformers franchise, the mythology of the entire series gets turned on its head.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The Guardians are back, and this time, they’re back in greater numbers!

A Cure for Wellness

A new horror/thriller from director Gore Verbinski. This rehab facility isn’t quite what it seems.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Based on the Margaret Atwood novel, this film follows the life of a concubine slave in a dystopian U.S.

John Wick: Chapter 2

Retired assassin John Wick returns, and this time he has even more guns!

Life

Ever since the dawn of man, we have wondered whether or not we were alone in the universe. In Life, we discover the truth…and it is not friendly.

Twin Peaks

No footage of the upcoming Twin Peaks revival here, but if you were a fan of the original series, this is a nice trip down memory lane of the series’ most important character: coffee.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jack’s back in this new dark entry in the franchise, and he’s brought back an old friend with him.

Logan

Set in the near future, Logan sees our X-Men hero Wolverine with his powers fading, and on his last legs. Does he have enough in hime for one last ride?

The Fate the Furious

Series lead Dominic Toretto goes rogue in this latest entry in the over-the-top, silly franchise.

Stranger Things

Season 1 of this hit horror Netflix series left things on a questionable note. Season 2 looks to pick things up a year after the last one left off…and things haven’t gotten much better.

The Walking Dead

You had your fun with football. Now it’s time to get back to The Walking Dead.

Baywatch

You’ll never look at lifeguards the same way again.