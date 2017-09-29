‘Circus Kane’ Puts on a Horror Show this October!

From Uncork’d Entertainment and DeInstitutionalized comes “the fun thrill ride” Circus Kane on DVD this October!

“Step…right…UP!” (Horror Fuel) and grab yourself a copy of the IT movie of the year, with a DVD that includes a funtastic audio commentary and splatteriffic outtakes.

The notorious and disgraced circus master, Balthazar Kane, invites an unsuspecting group of social media stars to the revival of his Circus Kane by promising $250,000 to any of them who can make it through the night. Kane’s true plan quickly proves to be far more sinister as the contestants realize more than money is on the line. The group must fight for their lives to escape Kane’s demented house of horrors.

Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry Maguire), Mark Christopher Lawrence (Cooties) and Tim Abell (Sniper : Special Ops) head up the cast of Christopher Douglas Olen-Ray’s Circus Kane, “one of those midnight films that will bring you back to the days of your youth and trips to the circus, minus all the bloodshed and killer mimes” (Dread Central).

