Colly Premieres Stripped Down Version of “Shelter Me”

American rock band, Colly, is premiering a gorgeous stripped down version their latest single “Shelter Me” today!

“Shelter Me,” released in late August with a music video, is now available on all streaming services. On the track, lead vocalist, Jake Hollen shares,”‘Shelter Me’ is about anxiety. Feeling so insecure outside yourself that you’re forced into solitude, but learning to become ok with it. That process can effect relationships with other people (chorus), so it talks about finding confidence within yourself before you can find comfort in someone else.”

The Cincinnati-based five-piece formed just last year, and within the first month of their debut, was heralded by notable industry tastemakers such as Alternative Press and idobi Radio. Colly has spent the past year touring the country, and has recently wrapped up their debut album, set to release in the near future.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Oct 10 – Olympia, WA @ Hotel RL

Oct 11 – Mount Vernon, WA @ The Conway Muse

Oct 12 – Bothell, WA @ The Den Coffeeshop

Oct 13 – Anacortes, WA @ The Brown Lantern

Oct 14 – Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon

Oct 15 – Olympia, WA @ Hotel RL

Oct 16 – Seattle, WA @ Tim’s Tavern

Oct 17 – Bellingham, WA @ The Firefly Lounge

Oct 18 – Pendleton, OR @ 40 Taps

Oct 19 – Vancouver, WA @ Brickhouse Bar

Oct 20 – Eugene, OR @ Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub

Oct 21 – Portland, OR @ The Lombard Pub

Oct 22 – Medford, OR @ Johnny B’s Rocking Diner

Oct 23 – Folsom, CA @ Nicholson’s MusiCafe

Oct 24 – Sonora, CA @ Winter’s Tavern

Oct 25 – Bolinas, CA @ Smiley’s Schooner Saloon & Hotel

Oct 26 – Salinas, CA @ Salinas Sports Tavern

Oct 27 – Casa de Oro, CA @ De Oro Mine Co.

Oct 28 – Spring Valley, CA @ The Bancroft Bar

Oct 29 – Brisbee, AZ @ The Quarry

Oct 30 – Corrales, NM @ Corralles Bistro Brewery

Nov 01 – Wichita, KS @ Kirby’s Beer Store

Nov 03 – Appleton, WI @ Gibson Music Hall

Nov 24 – Yellow Springs, OH @ Peach’s Grill

Colly is Jake Hollen (lead vocals), Andrew Hopkins (drums), Colin Langdon (guitar), Anthony Morick (guitar), and Chris McGrath (bass, backing vocals).