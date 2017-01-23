Movies & TV

‘Colossal’ Clip with Anne Hathaway

Gloria (Hathawa) drinks too hard and parties too much. Her boyfriend has enough of it and throws her out. Gloria returns to her hometown, dreaming of making a new start, but instead revives her childhood friendship with Oscar (Sudeikis), who runs a bar.

After drinking a night away with Oscar and his friends, he wakes up to discover a gigantic monster rampaging through Seoul and realizes that somehow the monster is connected to her.

Starring Dan Stevens, Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis. In theaters April 7th.

