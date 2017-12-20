Come Out to Play – ‘House of Salem’ Releases This January

A group of kidnappers become a child’s unlikely protectors after discovering they have unwittingly been set up to take part in a satanic ritual. As they begin to uncover the truth of the house they find themselves trapped, they must battle demonic forces and uncover a legacy of over a hundred years of murder in the name of the Devil.

Starring Jessica Arterton, Jack Brett Anderson and Liam Kelly, Don’t Breathe meets You’re Next in writer-director James Crow’s “brooding and compelling horror with a crime thriller twist” House of Salem on VOD January 23rd from Wild Eye Releasing