‘Conan Unconquered’ Co-Op Mode Will Have You Hooked

Find out how the developers at Petroglyph (of Command and Conquer fame) developed their co-op strategy in Conan Unconquered and how they’ve tackled the many challenges of bringing 2-player play to a complex RTS game!

With only a few more days to go until launch, Petroglyph and Funcom have now released a new video, featuring interviews with the Command & Conquer-veterans at Petroglyph and a further glimpse into the co-op aspect of Conan Unconquered.

In co-op mode each player will have their own hero and army, but they will share resources and most of the buildings. “Where the challenge comes in, is in trying to coordinate the fight with more challenging mobs,” says Senior Game Designer Patrick Pannullo, adding that it is not simply going to be about double the number of enemies. Instead, the increased difficulty will mainly be about what kind of mobs you face and where the attacks will come from.

The upcoming game will also feature a previously unannounced mechanism called challenge mode, which allows you to create and share a link with the exact same map, settings, and unlockable feats as in the game you just had. This allows you to challenge your friends to beat your own score in a much more comparable way than it would have been with randomized battle. Each link will also come with its own leaderboard.

The new feature should be particularly welcome news for streamers, who can challenge their own fan base to beat their score on the exact same map as they played on stream, launching May 30th.