Critically-Acclaimed ‘Vice’ Arrives on Digital

Jonathan Kurtz
Sat, Mar 30

Nominated for 8 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Vice stars Christian Bale in his Oscar-nominated role as Dick Cheney in this epic tale of how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world. Co-starring Amy Adams, Steve Carell, and Sam Rockwell, VICE is a darkly comic look behind the scenes of American politics.

Vice will arrive on Movies Anywhere and Digital March 12 and on Blu-ray and DVD April 2.

Vice Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Gaming the System: The Making of VICE
  • The Music of Power
  • Gallery

