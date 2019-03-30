Critically-Acclaimed ‘Vice’ Arrives on Digital

Nominated for 8 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Vice stars Christian Bale in his Oscar-nominated role as Dick Cheney in this epic tale of how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world. Co-starring Amy Adams, Steve Carell, and Sam Rockwell, VICE is a darkly comic look behind the scenes of American politics.

Vice will arrive on Movies Anywhere and Digital March 12 and on Blu-ray and DVD April 2.

Vice Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Special Features