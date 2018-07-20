Dark Secrets Surround ‘The One’ Supernatural Thriller

Netflix, the world’s leading internet entertainment service, today announced its new original series, The One. The six, one-hour long episodes series will be tailored for Netflix audience by the celebrated authors Raphael Draccon and Carolina Munhóz.

The One is an adaptation from the Mexican show Niño Santo created and written by Pedro Peirano and Mauricio Katz, based on the original idea by Pablo Cruz.

Three young doctors are sent to a remote village in Pantanal to vaccinate residents against a new mutation of the Zika virus. Their efforts to bring medical aid are refused, and the doctors find themselves trapped in an isolated community shrouded in secrets and devoted to a healer who forces them to confront the power of faith over science.

Raphael Draccon is a novelist and a screenwriter awarded by the American Screenwriter Association. With his trilogy, “Dragons of Ether”, he has sold over half a million copies around the globe. His work also includes several celebrated fantasy books published in Brazil, Portugal, and Mexico. Carolina Munhóz is a journalist, accomplished screenwriter and prized novelist, author of best-selling books such as “The Winter of the Fairies” and “The Kingdom of Eternal Voices”. Raphael and Carolina are married, live in Los Angeles, and their collaboration is eagerly anticipated by fans.

“We are excited to share Carolina and Raphael’s re-imagining of this series with our subscribers around the globe. They have delivered a uniquely Brazilian take on the show, and skillfully developed rich characters and specificity of the strange and often frightening world in which the show takes place”, said Chris Sanagustin, Director of International Originals at Netflix.

“Brazil is rich in mythologies and spiritual beliefs and we are very excited about this opportunity to show the world more of this side of our culture and even the singularities of the Pantanal region through Netflix”, says Raphael Draccon.

“The One is a supernatural thriller, a genre still little explored in our cinematography, but popular among Brazilians and a great fit for Netflix audiences”, adds Carolina Munhóz.