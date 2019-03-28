David Oyelowo to Make Directorial Debut with ‘The Water Man’

David Oyelowo (Selma) is set to produce, star in, and direct The Water Man. His directorial debut will also be executive produced by Oprah Winfrey.

The drama, which will be written by Emma Needell, was on the Black List in 2015. It portrays a young boy (Lonnie Chavis) trying to save his mother (Rosario Dawson) from terminal cancer by seeking out a man who is said to have magical healing powers—the Water Man—and who is said to have conquered death. Oyelowo will play the boy’s father.

“The Water Man,” Oyelowo says, “is that rare, beautiful script that can touch your heart and challenge your mind while also lifting your spirits. I feel blessed to be entrusted with bringing this imaginative and moving story to life.”

The film will also star Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina, and Maria Bello.