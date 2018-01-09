“Day of the Dead Bloodline” Arriving on Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD this February

Fear goes viral in this terrifying retelling of George A. Romero’s zombie horror classic. Five years after an epidemic nearly wiped out the world’s population, Dr. Zoe Parker lives in an underground bunker among a small group of military personnel and survivalists, working on a cure while fighting armies of the undead. When a dangerous patient from Zoe’s past infiltrates the bunker, he just might hold the key to saving humanity . . . or ending it.

Fight the ultimate war against the undead when the terrifying zombie thriller Day of the Dead: Bloodline arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital), DVD, and Digital February 6th from Lionsgate. The film is currently available On Demand. Starring Sophie Skelton as a member of the military hiding underground to escape the undead monsters who have taken over the world above. With other survivors, she desperately searches for a cure to the zombie epidemic before it is too late. Also starring Johnathon Schaech and from director Hèctor Hernández Vicens (The Corpse of Anna Fritz) and writers Mark Tonderai and Lars Jacobson.

Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD Special Features include the “Day of the Dead: Bloodline: Reviving Horror” Featurette