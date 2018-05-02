‘Deadpool 2’ Finds DeviantArtists for Exclusive IMAX Poster!

20th Century Fox, IMAX and DeviantArt have teamed up in an exclusive partnership to find the perfect deviant artist for the Deadpool 2 Official IMAX Poster! Deviants were able to see five beloved ‘celebrity’ artists put their own spin on a fan-favorite superhero in DeviantArt’s first ever invite-only competition.

Meet the artists and check out the winning posters below!

1ST PLACE WINNER – ANDY FAIRHURST: Will be printed and displayed in select IMAX theatre lobby cases in the US and Canada.







PLACE WINNER – JOHN GALLAGHER: On opening night (5/17), fans who experience Deadpool 2 in select IMAX theatres will receive this art as an exclusive mini poster. Giveaways are available while supplies last and only at participating theatres.







3RD PLACE WINNER – PATRICK BROWN: Starting 5/18, fans who experience Deadpool 2 in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive this art as an exclusive collectible ticket, while supplies last. Plus get a free promo code to redeem for a mini poster in the Crown Club Rewards Center. Giveaways are available while supplies last and only at participating theatres.





Deadpool 2 releases everywhere May 18th