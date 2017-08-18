Movies

Death Note – New York Premiere Red Carpet & Party Photos

Julie Burke
Fri, Aug 18

Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook, realizing it holds within it a great power; if the owner inscribes someone’s name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.

The New York Premiere of the Netflix film Death Note was held at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square on August 17th

The Netflix original film stars an ensemble of rising young stars led by NAT WOLFF (The Fault in Our Stars) as Light Turner; MARGARET QUALLEY (The Leftovers) as Mia Sutton; and LAKEITH STANFIELD (Get Out) as “L.”

Starring alongside the young actors are film and television veterans PAUL NAKAUCHI (Alpha and Omega) as Watari and SHEA WHIGHAM (Agent Carter,) as James Turner. The voice of Ryuk is performed by two-time Oscar nominee WILLEM DAFOE (Spider-Man).

Death Note is directed by ADAM WINGARD (Blair Witch) who brings his unique storytelling vision and style to a film infused with horror, suspense, and comedy.

Death Note launches globally on Netflix August 25th

You may also like

Digital WeekMovies

Digital Week – August 15th

Blu-rays of the Week After the Storm (Film Movement) Although he’s made memorable dramas about family bonds (Still Walking; Like Father Like Son), Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda comes up short with his latest about Ryota, a writer and gambler...

Kevin Filipski

Advertisement