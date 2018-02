MGM, Pantelion Films and 3 PAS Studios have released the debut trailer of Overboard, a fresh take on the romantic comedy, starring Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris.

Two separate worlds come together when a handsomely rich playboy, Leonardo, suffers a head injury that wipes his memory, and leaves him in the care of his disgruntle former employee, Kate.

Overboard opens in theaters everywhere on April 13th.