Debut Trailer: Perfect Strangers (Perfectos Desconocidos)

Lionsgate and Pantelion Films have released the debut trailer and official poster for their upcoming film Perfect Strangers (Perfectos Desconocidos).

This Spanish speaking comedy with English subtitles is from Mexican auteur Manolo Caro (The House of Flowers) about a seemingly simple dinner until the hostess proposes a provocative party game. The game quickly becomes a wild ride full of twists and “textual tension” in this electrifying over the top film. The film stars Cecilia Suárez, Manuel García-Rulfo, Mariana Treviño, Miguel Rodarte, Bruno Bichir, Ana Claudia Talancón and Spanish newcomer Franky Martin.

Perfect Strangers (Perfectos Desconocidos) opens January 11, 2019 in select theaters