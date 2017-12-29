“The Devil’s Well” is Full to the Top Brick with Bloodcurdling Chills

This January, Hell is just below the surface.

Karla Marks mysteriously vanishes while conducting a paranormal investigation with her husband into the Devil’s Well, an underground location reported to be a gateway straight into hell, and the site of ongoing strange phenomenon. A year after her disappearance, a group of investigators go back to uncover the truth about Karla, and are faced with evil forces greater than they ever imagined.

Winner of the Gold Award at the Spotlight Horror Film Awards, and featuring a superb line-up including Bryan Manley Davis, Chris Viemeister, David Alexander, Kristen Seavey, and Anne-Marie Mueschke.

Get your first big scare of the New Year with Kurtis Spieler’s spine-chilling The Devil’s Well, on DVD January 23rd from Wild Eye Releasing.