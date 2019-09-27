Digital Week - September 24th

Blu-rays of the Week

Local Hero (Criterion)

Bill Forsyth’s miraculous movie—released in 1983, on the heels of his drily funny breakthrough, 1981’s Gregory’s Girl—is a perfectly realized fable set in the concrete caverns of Houston’s oil barons and the magical, moonlit vistas of Scotland. Shot by the great Chris Menges, Forsyth’s brilliant comedy-drama is so many things at once that it’s quite possible to watch and not realize it, instead just succumbing to a master storyteller’s unique ability to be witty, sardonic, romantic, sentimental and realistic simultaneously. Mark Knopfler’s extraordinarily evocative score is one of the best ever heard; it’s shocking that none of the many extras that Criterion added to this edition feature it. The film looks luminous on Blu; extras comprise Forsyth and critic Mark Kermode’s commentary; a TV documentary about Menges; a making-of documentary featuring Forsyth and producer David Puttnam; and a Forsyth interview from the time of the film’s release.

Anna (Lionsgate)

In Luc Besson’s latest nonsensically slam-bang action flick, a Russian model is trained by the KGB to become a lethal killer—until she is strong armed by the CIA to become a double agent. There’s the usual titillation (Sasha Luss is a rockin’ heroine, a natural on the runway, in bed with her handlers, and blowing bad guys’ heads off), insanely detailed gunfights and car chases, and serious actors like Cillian Murphy and Helen Mirren spectacularly slumming. Since it goes on for two hours, your mileage may vary—I could have been satisfied with 90 minutes easily. The film looks splendid on Blu; extras include making-of featurettes.

Country Music—A Film by Ken Burns (PBS)

Ken Burns has returned with another thoughtfully researched and thorough overview of a rich, sweeping, quintessentially American subject—16 hours’ worth of talking heads (including such music luminaries as Merle Haggard, Rosanne Cash, Dolly Parton, Brenda Lee, Willie Nelson and Rhiannon Giddens), vintage photographs, videos and audio recordings, with Peter Coyote’s narration acting as ringmaster for the sprawling but enthralling proceedings. The Blu-ray set contains the entire series on eight discs, with first-rate hi-def audio and video; extras include additional interviews and a making-of featurette.

John & Yoko—Above Us Only Sky (Eagle Vision)

This fascinating but sometimes self-indulgent documentary examines the recording of John Lennon’s 1971 Imagine album. In addition to footage of Lennon, Yoko Ono, producer Phil Spector and the other musicians—including, at one point, none other than George Harrison for a go at Lennon’s ferocious Paul put-down, “How Do You Sleep?”—in the studio, there are glimpses of the couple’s non-musical life, including their activism (the “War is Over” billboard in Times Square) and prankishness (Yoko’s phony “exhibit” at MOMA). The hi-def video and audio are first-rate; extras are additional footage with Curt Claudio, a fan who figures in one of the film’s more alarming sequences, and alternate takes of three songs from the album.

Legends of Tomorrow—Complete 4th Season (Warner Bros)

The time travelers that make up the Legends of Tomorrow begin the fourth season by showing up at JFK Airport as the Beatles arrive—in order to turn back Paul Revere on his horse, who’s warning that the wrong “British are coming.” Such tongue-in-cheek revisionism is at the heart of several of these 16 episodes, including a plot line about Woodstock and its hippies. Although the goofiness is pervasive, the attractive cast makes the most of their going through time, which includes meeting younger versions of themselves. It all looks terrifically photogenic on Blu; extras include two featurettes, gag reel and deleted scenes.

Pavarotti (Lionsgate)

Ron Howard’s documentary about the great Italian tenor—probably the most recognized and beloved classical singer since Enrico Caruso—is a hagiographic treatment of the most obvious sort. But that’s not surprising when it comes to memorializing such a towering figure: and the footage of Pavarotti himself (in interviews, opera and concert clips) backs up that theory, as he was such a gregarious, irresistible force of nature with such a naturally beautiful voice that it’s impossible not to be a fawning fan in his wake. And that’s what this is, with only hints of the difficulties he caused for the women in his life. The hi-def transfer looks (and sounds) excellent; extras are three featurettes.

Shaft (Warner Bros)

In this smart-ass reboot of the streetwise private eye series starring Richard Roundtree in the ‘70s, Shaft’s grandson JJ (Jessie T. Usher), a computer geek who works for the FBI, turns detective when his best friend is gunned down. His estranged father John Shaft (Samuel Jackson) appears, annoyingly and cavalierly messing things up as well as helping him out. It’s a curious hybrid of father-son buddy-movie and blaxploitation spoof (Roundtree appears as grandfather Shaft) that goes on way too long. Too bad Regina Hall is barely visible as John’s ex and JJ’s mother, but that’s probably unavoidable in this testosterone-fueled context. There’s an excellent hi-def transfer; extras include deleted scenes, a gag reel and making-of featurettes.

DVDs of the Week

Elementary—Complete Final Season (CBS/Paramount)

Madame Secretary—Complete 5th Season (CBS/Paramount)

In the entertaining final season of Elementary, Holmes and Watson—Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu—find themselves in London after he leaves America to avoid a murder rap for which he was framed. Another CBS prime-time staple, Madame Secretary, provides Tea Leoni with her juiciest role yet as the popular Secretary of State running for president. If that sounds familiar, then the episode in which Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell and—yes—Hillary herself appear won’t be a surprise. Both sets’ extras comprise deleted scenes; Elementary also has featurettes and a gag reel.