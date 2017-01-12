Disney Releases ‘Moana’ Sing-a-long Edition, DVD & Blu-ray

Moana is a sweeping, CG-animated adventure about a spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demi-god Maui, and together, they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds.

Moana will be back in theaters on January 27th with a sing-along version that includes the full feature film with on-screen lyrics, so audiences can belt out the words to their favorite songs.

Moana arrives on Digital HD/3D and Disney Movies Anywhere (DMA) on Feb. 21st, and on Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, Digital SD, DVD and On-Demand on March 7th.