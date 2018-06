On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot seeks refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the brink of turning 18 years old and trying to find her place in the world, soon discovers the battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen.

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Oritz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Shneider, Bumblebee opens December 21st