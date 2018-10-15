Evil Returns with Horror’s Greatest Sequels – Evil Dead 2

Written and directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell in the role that cemented his place in horror history, Ash must, once again, battle the deranged dead after returning to the same cabin from The Evil Dead and unleashing Hell on Earth. With his girlfriend possessed and his body parts running amok, Ash must again single-handedly battle the damned in this unhinged horror classic!

4K Ultra HD Special Features

New “Bloody and Groovy, Baby!” – A Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead 2 Featurette

Audio Commentary with writer-director Sam Raimi, actor Bruce Campbell, co-writer Scott Spiegel, and special make-up effects artist Greg Nicotero

Blu-ray Special Features

Audio Commentary with writer-director Sam Raimi, actor Bruce Campbell, co-writer Scott Spiegel, and special make-up effects artist Greg Nicotero

“Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead 2” Featurette

“Cabin Fever – A ‘Fly on the Wall’ Look Behind-the-Scenes of Evil Dead 2” Featurette

“Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood” Featurette

“Evil Dead 2: Behind-the-Screams” Featurette

“The Gore The Merrier” Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

Still Galleries

Ash returns in one of horror’s greatest sequels when Evil Dead 2 arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) December 11th from Lionsgate.