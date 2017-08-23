Fans celebrated the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Blu-ray Release with Yondu

LONG LIVE YONDU! In loving memory of everyone’s favorite Ravager, fans celebrated the Blu-ray release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with Yondu himself – Michael Rooker!

On Tuesday, August 22nd, fans around Los Angeles paid tribute to the beloved Ravager, Yondu, with a morning activities at Shorty’s Barber Shop in West Hollywood! This event took place on the heels of today’s Blu-ray & Blu-ray 4K UHD release of the film.

Michael Rooker, Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, was on hand to commemorate his character and interact with fans & 10 die-hard Ravagers who got the “Full Youdu Look” by having their hair dyed red and shaved just like Yondu himself.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on blu-ray & DVD is available now.