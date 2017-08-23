Movies

Fans celebrated the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Blu-ray Release with Yondu

Julie Burke
Wed, Aug 23

LONG LIVE YONDU! In loving memory of everyone’s favorite Ravager, fans celebrated the Blu-ray release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with Yondu himself – Michael Rooker!

On Tuesday, August 22nd, fans around Los Angeles paid tribute to the beloved Ravager, Yondu, with a morning activities at Shorty’s Barber Shop in West Hollywood! This event took place on the heels of today’s Blu-ray & Blu-ray 4K UHD release of the film.

Michael Rooker, Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, was on hand to commemorate his character and interact with fans & 10 die-hard Ravagers who got the “Full Youdu Look” by having their hair dyed red and shaved just like Yondu himself.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on blu-ray & DVD is available now.

You may also like

Movies

Netflix Fall Films 2017

Get out the popcorn! LITTLE EVIL A man named Gary (Adam Scott) who marries the woman of his dreams in Samantha (Evangeline Lily) but finds out her 6-year-old son just might be the Antichrist. Directed by Eli Craig. Release Date: September 1st...

Julie Burke
Digital WeekMovies

Digital Week – August 22nd

Blu-rays of the Week The Golden Age / A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bel Air) The Bolshoi Ballet’s thoroughly delightful Golden Age, based on ridiculously catchy music by Dmitri Shostakovich, displays the company at its best with spiffy costuming...

Kevin Filipski

Advertisement