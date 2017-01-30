‘Fantastic Beasts’ Deleted Scene Shows The American Wizarding School Song!

Fans can’t seem to get enough of Harry Potter’s Wizarding World. The story that brought the world into existence ended back in 2007 (with the films wrapping up in 2011), but folks still want to experience the magic they experienced growing up. As such, it made sense when author J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros decided to give fans what they wanted with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a story set in the same world made famous by Harry Potter.

Little nitpicks aside, Fantastic Beasts was a success. Financially, it’s since broken $800 million worldwide, and most hardcore fans seem to have been pleased by the product delivered. While the story itself surrounding the beasts was definitely a big draw, the real draw was, of course, the continuation of the world’s mythology — especially in the states. Growing up, many Americans wished they could go to Hogwarts themselves, not knowing if the U.S. had a wizarding school of their own.

As was revealed in Fantastic Beasts, America does indeed have at least one school: Ilvermorny, though it was only mentioned offhandedly. Well, thanks to a new deleted scene that’s made its way onto the internet, we now have a taste of what their school song is!

Check it out below:

Given the need to keep the pacing up in the film itself, it’s understandable why the film’s producers decided to cut the scene, but to those looking for a little bit more character development and world building, this may help to satisfy you a bit.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them hits Digital on March 7, 2017!