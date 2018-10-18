Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald IMAX Trailer #3

The IMAX release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world.

In theaters November 16th.