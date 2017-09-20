Ferdinand – New Trailer, Images and Posters

Don’t judge a bull by its cover.

20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios have released a new trailer and big news about Ferdinand! Nick Jonas has written an original song titled “Home” for the film; and Peyton Manning and Juanes have rounded out the exciting all-star cast alongside John Cena (as Ferdinand), as well as Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raul Esparza, Karla Martinez, and Miguel Angel Sylvester. Inspired by the beloved book “The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart.

Ferdinand hits theaters everywhere on December 15, 2017!