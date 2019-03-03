Film & Video Game Composer Inon Zur Releases Debut Single on Sony Masterworks

Award-winning film, TV and video game composer INON ZUR makes his Sony Music Masterworks debut today with the release of his new track “Into the Storm” – available everywhere now. “Into the Storm” debuted Wednesday night on Classic FM’s Classic FM Drive with John Brunning and is the lead track from his forthcoming album of video game-inspired works.

In response to his first major label release, Zur says “I’m so happy to share with fans the first track from my forthcoming album, Into The Storm, featuring the amazing soloists Tina Guo and Caroline Campbell. The song really comes alive with their passionate performances along with the sweeping and powerful City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.”

Classically trained with a flair for powerful, melodic orchestral writing, Inon Zur’s rich portfolio spans across film, television and video games. Making a name for himself within the world of epic action/adventure games and ethereal fantasy franchises, Zur’s scoring work for Bethesda Games Studios’ hugely-popular FALLOUT series, namely the FALLOUT 3 and FALLOUT 4 installments, have amassed millions of fans, two BAFTA Award nominations and nods from The PlayStation Awards, The Game Awards, Spike TV, FACT Magazine, Paste, Classic FM and more. Zur’s lengthy catalogue of scores also include multiple entries in the PRINCE OF PERSIA series, THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR IN THE NORTH, DRAGON AGE: ORIGINS and DRAGON AGE 2. Zur’s music has been performed in concerts across the globe by world-class orchestras including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and Zur himself has collaborated with international recording artists including Florence + The Machine and Idan Raichel.