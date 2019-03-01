Filming Begins On Epic Adaptation of Dune

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment comes a hero’s journey, Dune, directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve. It is an adaptation of the Frank Herbert bestseller of the same name.

Included in the cast for the film are Oscar nominees Timothy Chalamet and Josh Brolin, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac, Stellan Skargard, and many more.

A fabled and emotionally resonant tale, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), an intelligent and gifted young man born into a destiny beyond his understanding. Paul must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the safety of his family and people. Evil forces take charge into conflict over the most precious resource—a commodity able to unlock humanity’s greatest potential.

Dune is being filmed on location in Budapest, Hungary, and Jordan, and is set to reach theaters late 2020.