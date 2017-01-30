The tide has turned and it’s a whole new Ocean’s when eight women plan and execute a heist in New York.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Village Roadshow Pictures’ first look at “Ocean’s 8” from one of New York City’s most iconic locales: the subway. In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as (L-r) Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).

The film is set for release in Summer 2018