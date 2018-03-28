First Look: The Darkest Mind Trailer and Poster

When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to take back control of their future.

From the producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes the latest YA survival thriller

The Darkest Mind. 20th Century Fox has released the first trailer and poster for the film, which stars Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore and Gwendoline Christie!

The Darkest Mind hits theaters everywhere on August 3rd.